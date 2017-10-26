The Rock joins hands with his family for a special prayer to celebrate his mom’s birthday

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has so much to be thankful for, but it looks like he’s most grateful for his healthy family.

On Oct. 26, the action star took to Instagram to share a sweet family prayer he did with his wife, Lauren Hashian, their daughter, Jasmine, Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson in honor of her birthday.

“Family prayer of gratitude 🙏🏾 (and laughs) in celebrating my mom’s 69th Birthday!” he wrote. “My fav part of this moment is our baby daughter Jasmine, thinks we’re playing the game where daddy pretends to be be asleep so that’s why she screams, “WAKE.. AWAKE!” then a few seconds later after I kiss her head and place my hand over hers, she starts biting my hand to get my attention (just like her mama @laurenhashianofficial 😂❤️).”





RELATED: “The Rock” just made a heartwarming “get well soon” video for someone’s grandma

Johnson also took a moment to thank Chef Evelyn for “leading a beautiful and uplifting prayer.”

“We almost lost my mom to cancer 10yrs ago – she survived. Every day we’re a grateful family to have her and all our loved ones around us,” he wrote. “Amen.”

Ata was diagnosed and beat stage-3 lung cancer in 2010 and later survived a horrific car accident with Johnson’s cousin in 2014. Johnson shared an emotional post with a photo of the crash that same year.

“My mom & cousin @linafanene were struck head on by a drunk driver this week – they lived. First reaction is to find the person who did this and do unrelenting harm to them,” he wrote at the time. “But then you realize the most important thing is my family lived thru this and we can hug each other that much tighter these days. Hug your own family tighter today and be grateful you can tell them you love them.”