“The Rock” just made a heartwarming “get well soon” video for someone’s grandma

When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson heard that someone’s grandmother was in the hospital, he took to Instagram to send her a special message.

Judy Rosenberg, 76, was recently moved to hospice care amid her battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Rosenberg passed the days with a cardboard cutout of Johnson next to her hospital bed. Touched by the story, Johnson recorded a message for Rosenberg and posted it on Instagram.

“Stay strong Judy, you sexy tiger,” he wrote in the caption. “We’re all sending you and your family love and light during this time, and I’m an extremely grateful man this email reached my eyes.”





Stay strong Judy, you sexy tiger. We’re all sending you and your family love and light during this time and I’m an extremely grateful man this email reached my eyes. * this kind of stuff will always be the best part of fame. Thx U Universe 🌎 A post shared by therock (@therock) on Oct 8, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

RELATED: “The Rock” thanks the young fan who saved his brother using moves from the actor’s movie

(H/T The Berry)