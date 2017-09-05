The Rock meets a 10-year-old “hero” who saved his brother from drowning

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met with the 10-year-old boy who saved his brother from drowning after seeing Johnson’s 2015 film, “San Andreas.”

On Tuesday, Johnson invited Jacob O’Connor, his brother Gavin and their mom, Christa, to the Vancouver set of his upcoming film “Skyscraper.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O’Connor. He rescued his 2yr old brother after finding him facedown in their pool,” he wrote alongside the photo of his first meeting with Jacob. “I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs.. now get in here. Despite the fact I looked like 9 ways of hell, battered and bloodied from my scenes, Jacob reluctantly, gave me a hug. 😂🤙🏾.”





The action star also shared a hug with Christa, who was overcome with emotions during the visit.

“Thank you so much Christa for flying out to Vancouver to allow us to meet you and your boys, Jacob and Gavin. We had a blast and grateful to have you on our set,” he shared in a second post to Instagram.

The family was also welcomed to the set with a sign that read “Welcome to Skyscraper, Jacob O’Connor & family” and all of the free treats they could stomach.

“Surprise! (mama shedding a few happy tears for her boys) I told Jacob and his brother Gavin that when kids visit my movie sets, it’s like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory because children get to eat all the chocolate and sweets they want and the best part is…IT’S ALL FREE,” Johnson wrote.

“Well someone has to pay for it, but it ain’t me or the kids lol. Thank you to our entire #Skyscraper crew for all doing their part to make this visit special for this family,” he added.