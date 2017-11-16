Blake Shelton may be wearing the crown, but, when it comes to the Sexiest Man Alive, The Rock’s letting us know who really sits on the throne.
Taking over from David Beckham, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was named People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” back in 2016. He relinquished this year’s title to the country crooner, but he took to Twitter to let the world know that the title would always be his.
“Let’s all just take a moment to recognize @people’s Sexiest Man Alive will always be the 6’5 260lbs of tattooed brown eyed soul. And clearly there’s lots of steamy cheese on this pizza I’m serving. That is all. Let’s get back to work.”
According to the smoldering wrestler-turned-actor, his memeworthy turtleneck and fanny pack look — you know the one — was responsible for keeping him from a twofer.
“Truth is I was going to become the first ever back to back SMA but that absurd fanny pack picture made its rounds on the interweb again causing @people to rethunketh the whole damn thing 🤷🏾♂️,” he joked to fans.
The Rock isn’t the only one who had something to say about Blake Shelton’s win. Several fans questioned People’s decision making process.
If the public isn’t feeling this year’s pick, at least Blake Shelton has the eye of the only one whose opinion counts: his girlfriend and “The Voice” co-host, Gwen Stefani.
“[He’s] somebody that is at the top of their game and talented and genuine and cool and generous and just not self-aware at all — completely a man,” she said to PEOPLE. “He doesn’t even know how cute he is. [He’s] cocky but only because he’s a cowboy!”
Whether it’s Shelton, Johnson, or even George Clooney — who has multiple titles under his belt — we’ve got many sexy guys to choose from so no complaints here!
Hubba hubba.