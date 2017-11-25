Menu
Roma Downey reflects on her "deep, lasting" bond with her late "Touched by an Angel" costar Della Reese
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson enjoyed a joyous Thanksgiving with his big family and a whole lot of a food, but the holiday didn’t used to be such a happy one for him, the star revealed.


“After we bowed our heads in prayer, we went around the table and everyone shared what they were thankful for,” Johnson began his caption on an Instagram photo featuring his family gathered around the Thanksgiving dinner table. “Beautiful seeing and listening to everyone speak from their heart. Tears, laughter and boundless gratitude.”

After we bowed our heads in prayer, we went around the table and everyone shared what they were thankful for. Beautiful seeing and listening to everyone speak from their heart. Tears, laughter and boundless gratitude. Personally, I’m a little surprised no one expressed how thankful they were that THE Sexiest Man Alive (I refuse to relinquish my title to Blake Shelton or any man) was sitting at the table. I didn’t want to be a dick and interrupt the prayer, but at some point someones gotta address the elephant in the room. Jokes aside, it was a very special Thanksgiving. As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in ‘87 when we couldn’t even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat. We were in a tough spot back then, but we got thru it. And here we are today. One big, extended, blended, slightly crazy, loving, grateful ohana. #sib ❤️🥁💫

“Personally, I’m a little surprised no one expressed how thankful they were that THE Sexiest Man Alive (I refuse to relinquish my title to Blake Shelton or any man) was sitting at the table,” he went on to joke. “I didn’t want to be a dick and interrupt the prayer, but at some point, someones gotta address the elephant in the room.”

The wrestler-turned-actor then shared a heartbreaking story from one of his childhood Thanksgivings.

“Jokes aside, it was a very special Thanksgiving. As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in ‘87 when we couldn’t even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat,” he continued. “We were in a tough spot back then, but we got thru it. And here we are today. One big, extended, blended, slightly crazy, loving, grateful ohana.”

Johnson was born in 1972 and was just 15 years old in 1987. While he grew up in a family that struggled with poverty, he launched himself into stardom after becoming a WWE wrestler. His wrestling success has been followed up with a successful acting career. Now living a life of fame and fortune, he uses any opportunity he can to give back to those in need, especially through his work with the Make a Wish Foundation.

"The Rock" reveals what his family Thanksgiving in 1987 was like and gives thanks for how far he's come
