The Rock shares a “daddy daughter moment” spent with daughter Jasmine and his goals for her future

On Wednesday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to share a photo of him and his daughter Jasmine, 1, along with the dreams he holds for his youngest child’s future.

“There are mornings in life where there are no words,” he began the post. “This is not one of those mornings. Jazzy, let daddy tell you his goals.”

The professional wrestler turned actor then outlined his master plan for Jasmine’s milestones.

“By 5, you’ll be looking people in the eye when you firmly shake their hand. By 8, you’ll know how to fish, drive daddy’s pick up truck and do cardio. And by 10, you’ll be able to directly say to people, ‘Great job, I like it a lot, but let’s see how we can make it better.’ Helluva plan right sweetheart?” he continued before adding his daughter’s response. “Buh! *she points to the ground at a bug.”





Sounds like a solid plan to us!

