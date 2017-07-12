The Rock thanks a “warrior woman” and Army veteran for her service in a sincere tribute

On Tuesday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to share an inspiring tribute to Jenna Bakken, a United States Army veteran who was hit with shrapnel in 2009 while serving for our country.

“Warrior women come in all shapes, colors and backgrounds. Grateful to drop sweat next to this one,” Johnson wrote as the caption for a photo of him and Bakken after a workout. “Thank you @j_el_bee for your service. Respect. And thank you for just being a pick up truck drivin’ bad ass.”

Johnson, who frequently shows his patriotism and his support for our troops on social media, has been teasing a presidential run in 2020. In fact, a campaign committee filed “Run the Rock 2020” with the Federal Election Commission just a few days ago.

While he has yet to officially commit to running, he did express his interest in considering it back in May. Just a month later, Public Policy Polls released a hypothetical poll showing that Johnson might come out on top in an election between him and President Trump.

