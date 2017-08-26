“The Rock” thanks the young fan who saved his brother using moves from the actor’s movie

After a 10-year-old boy saved his little brother from drowning using moves he saw in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “San Andreas,” the wrestler-turned-actor took to Instagram to thank the “real life hero.”

“I gotta shake the hand of a real life 10yr old hero,” he wrote as the caption for a video on Instagram. “Jacob, I’m gonna fly you and your family out to Vancouver so I can meet you. Hopefully, your little 2yr old brother, Dylan is well enough to fly because I wanna meet him too. I’ll have some very nice people contact your family in the upcoming days to make the arrangements. Can’t wait to meet you, big man. And make sure you bring your sweet tooth!”





In the video, Johnson explains Jacob’s lifesaving efforts and invited him to visit him on the set of “Skyscraper,” where he promised Jacob and his family a big hug.

“And here’s the best part. When you come to my movie sets, it’s like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory,” Johnson said. “Because you get to eat all the sweets you want, and everything’s free!”

In late July, Jacob O’Connor, 10, found his brother Dylan, 2, face down in their backyard pool. He quickly recalled Johnson administering CPR and chest compressions in “San Andreas” and mimicked the actor’s moves, effectively saving his brother’s life.

