Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
The Rock tweets about the emotional inspiration behind his character in “Moana”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed to fans that his “Moana” character was loosely based off of his grandfather, WWE star and Samoan High Chief Peter Maivia.

In the 2016 animated Disney film, Johnson gave voice to Maui, a mythical and powerful demigod who meets the title character, Moana — voiced by Auli’i Cravalho — during her quest to save her island home of Motonui.

Johnson shared the news in a response to a post featuring a side-by-side photo of his character and his grandfather on Twitter.


“A lil’ Disney gem of a secret, my character Maui was partly inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa,” he wrote.

Let’s just say that the news blew fans’ minds.

