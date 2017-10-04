The Rock tweets about the emotional inspiration behind his character in “Moana”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed to fans that his “Moana” character was loosely based off of his grandfather, WWE star and Samoan High Chief Peter Maivia.

In the 2016 animated Disney film, Johnson gave voice to Maui, a mythical and powerful demigod who meets the title character, Moana — voiced by Auli’i Cravalho — during her quest to save her island home of Motonui.

Johnson shared the news in a response to a post featuring a side-by-side photo of his character and his grandfather on Twitter.





“A lil’ Disney gem of a secret, my character Maui was partly inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa,” he wrote.

RELATED: Julianne Hough comments on the rumored “DWTS” drama between Maks and Vanessa

a lil’ @Disney gem of a secret, my character Maui was partly inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa. #grateful https://t.co/VQgj8hJIcS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 3, 2017

Let’s just say that the news blew fans’ minds.

your granddad was semi, demi, mini god? pic.twitter.com/hpIvvM4f1p — Trill Spice (@WestsideHoodrat) October 3, 2017

You are the grandson of a great high chief

You are descended from warriors

Who made their way across the sea

He calls you… https://t.co/4pEvd2AykW — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 3, 2017