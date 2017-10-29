The Roloff babies are really enjoying their first time at the family’s annual pumpkin patch

Babies Jackson and Ember Roloff are really loving pumpkin patch season at Roloff Farms!

Each year, the “Little People, Big World” family gathers to celebrate fall with an epic pumpkin patch on their farm in Hillsboro, Oregon, and this year, the family has two new additions to celebrate with!

Tori and Zach Roloff’s baby boy Jackson and his cousin, Ember, daughter of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff took part in the family fun this week and the new moms have the family photos to prove it!

On Oct. 8, Tori Roloff shared a family photo with fans on Instagram as she celebrated the first weekend of the pumpkin patch with her husband and son.

“I’d say Jackson’s first weekend out at the patch was a success! 🎃 thank you so much to everyone that came out! 😘 #rolofffarms #storyofzachandtori #ZandTPartyofThree #babyjroloff,” she wrote alongside the sweet snaps.

A friend was also there to capture some adorable moments featuring Jackson and Tori playing in the pumpkin patch.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff joined the family with baby Ember, born on Sept. 10, for her first adventure to the 2017 Roloff Farm Pumpkin Patch.

October is a very special time for the young couple as it was marked the first time they exchanged “I love you’s.” Now, they get to share this special season with their baby girl.

“Because when you’re a Roloff your first pumpkin patch photo is kind of a big deal… one pumpkin is not like the rest;),” Audrey shared alongside a photo of Ember in the pumpkin patch.

The entire Roloff family (minus newlyweds Molly and Joel) gathered for one last picture as the farm wrapped up its final weekend of pumpkin patch season on Oct. 19.

“Wrapping up the 2017 pumpkin season today! Here’s our annual picture with the growing Roloff gang;) 🙌🏻 Missing you Molly and Joel! #rolofffarms,” Audrey wrote alongside the photo.

Until next year!