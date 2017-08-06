The Roloff family basked in love as Molly Roloff said “I do” to her longtime sweetheart over the weekend

The Roloff family of TLC’s “Little People, Big World” celebrated another joyous moment this weekend!

The family’s only daughter, Molly Roloff, married her longtime sweetheart, Joel Silvius, at the beautiful Roloff Farms, confirms TLC. Her brothers, Jeremy and Zach, were also married on the family farm.

Molly chose to exchange vows in the woods, one of her favorite spots on the farm. She and her new husband also chose “You are the Best Thing” by Ray LaMontagne for their first dance.

And, friends and family weren’t the only ones present at the ceremony. The Roloff family also made sure to invite some of their goats to join the celebration of love.





Amy Roloff shared a beautiful picture of her daughter and new son-in-law on Instagram.

“A beautiful wedding, most gorgeous bride and tears laughing smiles and a lot of love,” she wrote.

Jacob Roloff also shared a picture of himself and his sister on her big day.