The “Roseanne” reboot is in full swing! See all of the latest behind-the-scenes pics

“Roseanne” fans are so much closer to having the Conner family back on their TVs!

The entire gang including, Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan. He’s alive!), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Michael Fishman (D.J.), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) are back together again and by the looks of the latest behind-the-scenes pics, things are in full swing!

The cast previously shared a tease of photos from their first table read earlier this month. Now, producer Whitney Cummings and other cast members are back with even more photos!

What. Is. Happening. #Roseanne A post shared by Whitney Cummings (@whitneycummings) on Oct 20, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Behind the scenes at #Roseanne. Are you a Darlene or a Becky? I'd say I'm part Darlene, part Becky, part Fran Drescher. Regram @morgan_murphy A post shared by Whitney Cummings (@whitneycummings) on Oct 21, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

#craftservice #shitvegan #roseanneshow A post shared by Roseanne Barr (@officialroseannebarr) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Let's do this! #Roseanne A post shared by Michael Fishman (@reelmfishman) on Oct 20, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

been having the best time shooting @roseanneonabc im soo excited for u alll to see it🤗🤗🤗💕💕heres a pic from today with cutest @jayden_rey 🦋🌻🌷🎬 A post shared by Emma Kenney (@emmarosekenney) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

The revival of “Roseanne” will premiere in 2018.

