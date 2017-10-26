Rare People

The “Roseanne” reboot is in full swing! See all of the latest behind-the-scenes pics

“Roseanne” fans are so much closer to having the Conner family back on their TVs!

The entire gang including, Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan. He’s alive!), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Michael Fishman (D.J.), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) are back together again and by the looks of the latest behind-the-scenes pics, things are in full swing!

The cast previously shared a tease of photos from their first table read earlier this month. Now, producer Whitney Cummings and other cast members are back with even more photos!

What. Is. Happening. #Roseanne

RELATED: “Roseanne” hasn’t even aired yet, but the show already has people on edge


#craftservice #shitvegan #roseanneshow

Let's do this! #Roseanne

The revival of “Roseanne” will premiere in 2018.

