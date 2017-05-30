A little girl totally stole Prince Harry’s heart as he met with the UK Team for the 2017 Invictus Games

Prince Harry couldn’t help but love little Maya!

On Tuesday, Harry kicked off the 2017 Invictus Games at The Tower of London by meeting with the team that will represent the U.K. in the upcoming competition.

6 year old Maya shows The Prince a letter she wrote about how proud she is of her mum, Michelle, who has been selected for @InvictusToronto. pic.twitter.com/8d6nFtHOxr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 30, 2017

The Invictus Games is the only international sporting event for the injured, wounded and sick Servicemen and Women. According to the official website of the Royal Family, 300 people applied to be a part of the games and 90 competitors were selected and are allowed to compete in up to 11 different events.





Harry met with the team at a brunch held in honor of the competitors and their families.

Competitors for @InvictusToronto share their story with Prince Harry before a brunch reception at Plaisterers Hall. pic.twitter.com/e7u3f3Vgoy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 30, 2017

“I know many of you have struggled over the years, but you are here now and you have this amazing opportunity in front of you to share with your family and friend,” Prince Harry said at the reception.

RELATED: “Lost” alum Maggie Grace surprised everyone when she married her longtime love over the weekend

One little girl really captured everyone’s attention when she got up onstage to read a letter to the prince.

6 year old Maya shows The Prince a letter she wrote about how proud she is of her mum, Michelle, who has been selected for @InvictusToronto. pic.twitter.com/8d6nFtHOxr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 30, 2017

“Thank you so much to Prince Harry and Help for Heroes for helping my mummy and her friends.” Maya, 6, said adding that she was proud of her mother Michelle, who was one of the competitors selected for the competition.

Before wrapping up the event, Harry shared some parting words with the crowd.

The Invictus Games is the only international sporting event for wounded, injured & sick Servicemen & women. pic.twitter.com/SibO8hy7jj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 30, 2017

“You have made an incredible journey to this point – you have been defiant and courageous. Do not forget your ability to inspire others,” he said.