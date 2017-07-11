A royals insider spilled a few secrets to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s happy marriage

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have the longest last marriage in royals history, and now, we know some of their secrets!

On July 10, the royal couple celebrated the 70th anniversary of their engagement, and to mark the occasion, their biographer Gyles Brandreth gave everyone a glimpse into their marriage.

According to PEOPLE, Brandreth shared some of his favorite royal marriage tips in an essay for Britain’s “Radio Times.” One thing that has always kept the queen interested in her man is his dry wit and sense of humor.

“The Duke of Edinburgh is a funny man,” Brandreth wrote. “He is the fellow who said, ‘If you ever see a man opening the car door for his wife, it’s either a new car or a new wife.’ He has been making the queen laugh for more than 70 years.”





Brandreth also wrote that a secret to their happy marriage is Prince Philip’s confidence in his own right.

“The queen wears the crown, but her husband wears the trousers,” Brandreth wrote. “He is the power behind the throne: steadfast, never-failingly supportive.”

Brandreth continued, “Because she is the queen, no one in the world treats Elizabeth II entirely normally – except for Prince Philip. Conversely, the queen is the only person in the world who can say to the Duke of Edinburgh, ‘Oh Philip, do shut up.’ And she does.”

And finally, Brandreth said that the couple accept each other’s differences. Brandreth believes that because Philip “wants to do what he did when he was 55” and can be “dynamic, outgoing, adventurous, challenging,” he balances out Queen Elizabeth, who is “conservative, placid, content to do things as they have been done before.”

“He reads a good deal, where she doesn’t. She has infinite patience. He has rather less […] As a couple they are allies, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have their differences,” Brandreth wrote.

Sounds like a match made in heaven!