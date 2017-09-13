A woman was arrested outside of Prince George’s school in London

A woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Wednesday at Thomas’s Battersea school in London nearly a week after Prince George started his first day there.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest of a 40-year-old woman in a press release and said that the woman was arrested Wednesday in relation to a Tuesday incident in which “an individual gained access to [the school’s] premises.”

“The woman was arrested in the vicinity of the school and has been taken to a south London police station where she remains in custody,” the police said according to PEOPLE. “We are working with the school, which is attended by His Royal Highness Prince George, to review its security arrangements after the incident.”





Prince George was at school on Tuesday, but the BBC said that he was likely not on campus at the time of the incident.

He started his first official day as a student on Sept. 7 and was accompanied by his father Prince William on the special day.