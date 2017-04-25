According to reports, Meghan Markle encouraged Prince Harry to speak out about his mental health issues

Prince Harry recently opened up about his mental health issues and how he struggled with losing his mother at a young age, even admitting that he sought help from a therapist. And according to reports, it was girlfriend Meghan Markle who convinced the royal to finally come out of his shell.

“Harry feels for Meghan partly because she’s so open, and has that American attitude of saying, ‘Let’s talk about our feelings,'” a source close to the family said. “He comes from such a stiff-upper-lip culture, but Meghan helped him open up.”

Prince Harry made headlines when he addressed his grief over losing Princess Diana in an interview, saying, “I can safely say that losing my mom at the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had quite a serious effect on not only my personal life but also my work as well.”

After a rough two years of “total chaos,” the royal finally sought professional help. Now, along with brother Prince William and sister-in-law Duchess Kate, Harry launched Heads Together, which aims to “help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.”

“Meghan encouraged Harry to see that, by speaking publicly about his difficult experience, he would really help others, and how being honest might even be a relief,” the source close to the royals added. “No other woman has helped Harry so much emotionally.”

