Another important member of Queen Elizabeth II’s royal household is retiring

Prince Philip isn’t the only member of the royal family celebrating his retirement. Queen Elizabeth II’s trusty carriage horse Daniel is hanging up his saddles.

Daniel, the Queen’s favorite horse, enjoyed a 15-year career pulling her carriages. A “Windsor Grey,” Daniel is set to retire at the age of 22 after after his service in the Royal Mews. During his time in action, he draw Her Majesty’s carriage during important events such as the State Opening of Parliament, Trooping the Colour and the Garter Day procession.

Once he’s retired, Daniel will spend the rest of his life at a Home of Rest for horses.

“He’s a handsome boy — but he knows he’s a looker,” Jeanette Allen, CEO of the Horse Trust, the organization that runs Daniel’s future home. “You could see that from the way he carried the Duke and Duchess to their wedding. Greys normally love mud, but it took him days to roll in a puddle after he arrived here. He’s very refined.”

To remember him, the Queen is said to have life-size bronze statue made in his image.

