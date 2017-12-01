Meghan Markle definitely has the leadership chops to be a future princess — or, in her case, duchess — and she let the world know long ago.





The “Suits” star appeared on Nick News in 1993 to discuss a letter she wrote to Proctor and Gamble about a soap commercial that she found sexist. She wrote a letter to the company asking them if they would change their commercial to say “people” rather than only focusing on “women” doing household chores. Turns out, she was as charming then as she is now because the company actually listened!

Her actions landed her in front of journalist Linda Ellerbee — the host of Nick News — who recently applauded the poised future actress for her small yet powerful stand.

“It was absolutely clear that this young woman was strong in her beliefs. It didn’t matter that she was 11 years old. She believed in women, she believed in her own power, and she wasn’t afraid to reach out and say I want my power, I want my rights.”

Young Meghan gave some words of wisdom that she obviously followed in her own life, saying, “You can make a difference, not just for yourself but lots of other people.”

Along with being a recognized actress, Markle also served as a UN women’s advocate and World Vision Global Ambassador, where she’s traveled to Rwanda to help with clean water initiatives. In fact, her humanitarian efforts are one of the reasons she caught Prince Harry’s eye.

“Both of us have passions for wanting to make change for good,” His Royal Highness shared in their first interview after announcing their engagement.

“It was one of the first things we connected on: the different things we wanted to do in the world, and that’s what got date two in the books,” Markle added.

When she marries Harry, Markle will definitely continue “making a difference”: she’ll reportedly be leaving her current charities to join Prince Harry in his humanitarian efforts in the UK, including being a patron of the Royal Foundation, which was set up by Prince William and Duchess Catherine in 2009, according to Vanity Fair.

If their first public outing on Friday morning was any indication, it’s obvious the British people are more than ready for Markle to join the Royal Family in spring 2018. The gorgeous pair were met with bouquets of flowers and gifts as they made their way to an exhibit in honor of World AIDS Day — one of the causes close to Prince Harry’s heart.