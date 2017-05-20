As members of the royal family attended Pippa Middelton’s wedding, someone close to them was notably missing

Duchess Kate, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were all in attendance at Pippa Middletown’s Saturday nuptials to fiancee James Matthews. However, Harry’s girlfriend actress Meghan Markle was nowhere in sight.

Markle may not have been at the ceremony, but word has it that she’ll attend tonight’s reception. While beau Prince Harry watched Middleton and Matthews wed, Markle was an hour-and-a-half away in London preparing for the evening’s festivities. It’s believed that Harry will travel back to the city to pick her up and bring her to the reception in Bucklebury with him.





RELATED: Britain prepares for the wedding of Pippa Middleton, and wonders if Prince Harry will bring Meghan Markle

Even though she wasn’t present for the actual ceremony, the fact that Markle will attend the reception is a sign that things are getting serious between her and the royal. In fact, just this week, the Church of England announced that the couple would indeed be permitted to marry in Westminster Abbey should they ever get engaged. Many were concerned that this would not be the case, given that Markle has been divorced.

Also notable, according to an inside source, Harry has already asked Queen Elizabeth for permission to marry the actress. We’re still waiting to see if and when the royal pops the question, but we’re definitely hoping he does!

RELATED: The Church of England just gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle some great news