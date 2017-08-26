As their vacation nears its end, Prince Harry has a romantic surprise for Meghan Markle

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s vacation in Africa is almost over, they’re making one last, very romantic stop.

The royal and his girlfriend traveled across the Kazungula border from Botswana to Livingstone in Zambia this week, according to E! News. The couple will reportedly be spending a few days in the area during the last leg of their trip.

According to a source close to Prince Harry, he has “has one more romantic surprise arranged for Meghan:” a visit to Victoria Falls, a beautiful waterfall that has been called one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the world.





“VIPs love to take helicopter tours of the falls,” a local source shared with The Mirror. “It’s one thing to experience them at ground level, but high up is where you really get to see how spectacular the view is and just how enormous it is.”

The couple’s new destination comes as part of their vacation to celebrate Markle’s 36th birthday, which closely followed their one-year anniversary. Anticipations for a royal engagement have been on high alert, as many have been expecting the royal to pop the question during their trip to his “second home” and the place where Prince William proposed to Duchess Kate.

