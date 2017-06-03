Buckingham Palace shares photos from Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation 64 years later

On Friday, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the 64th anniversary of her coronation! In honor of the special occasion, Buckingham Palace posted several photos from the event on social media.

“Today marks the 64th Anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey,” the Palace wrote on Instagram, sharing three pictures of the Queen being crowned at Westminster Abbey in 1953. “These images from Royal Collection Trust reveal some of the key moments of the day.”

Although it was the 64th anniversary, the Queen has actually reigned for 65 years, as she took over for her father when he died in 1952. Her coronation was not held until the following year in order to allow for enough time to plan the big event.

The coronation was attended by 8,000 guests, and three million more people lined the streets to watch her ride from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace. It was also the first televised coronation with 27 million people watching on TV and an additional 11 million listening in on the radio.

