Duchess Catherine dazzled in this previously worn dress — do you remember the first time she donned it?

Duchess Catherine is not ashamed to re-wear a fabulous outfit!

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a ceremony in honor of the centennial of the Battle of Passchendaele in Belgium, and the duchess was wearing a rather familiar frock.

The white Alexander McQueen coat-dress was first worn by the duchess at the christening for her daughter Princess Catherine in 2015. This time, she dressed it up with a matching hat and grey pumps.





RELATED: Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are Monaco’s royal cuties who will totally steal your heart

According to PEOPLE, the royal couple observed the Menin Gate Memorial, where Prince William gave a speech about WWI’s Third Battle of Ypres, also known as the Battle of Passchendaele, which took place 100 years prior. They also attended the Last Post ceremony, which has taken place every night at 8 p.m. since 1928.

“Members of our families; our regiments; our nations; all sacrificed everything for the lives we live today,” the duke said, according to the BBC. “During the First World War, Britain and Belgium stood shoulder to shoulder. One hundred years on, we still stand together, gathering as so many do every night, in remembrance of that sacrifice.”

William then joined King Philippe of Belgium and laid a wreath at the Menin Gate.