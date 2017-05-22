Duchess Catherine kicks off Children’s Hospice Week with an inspiring message to all of us

Duchess Catherine is here to spread the word about a cause that means so much to her. On Monday, the duchess debuted a new PSA in honor of Children’s Hospice Week in the U.K. to help generate awareness to the special cause. Catherine is a longtime patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), which helps support 368 children around the United Kingdom.

“For any parent, being told that your child may have a life limiting condition or may die young will be one of the most difficult and isolating experiences you can face,” she said in the film on Facebook. “Having someone to help you come to terms with this news, and the professional care and support that comes with this, can make an enormous difference. It can help families make the most of every precious moment they have together.”





She continued, “As patron of EACH, I have seen the incredible difference that children’s hospice and palliative care services can make for children, young people and their families. Across the U.K., more than 49,000 children and young people have life limiting conditions. For these families, having expert care and support is vital, and this is what children’s hospices provide,” she said. “They deliver first class care in a safe environment that feels as close to home as possible, full of color, warmth, love and support.”

EACH helps provide bereavement support for family members, music therapy, and parent and sibling support groups for the children in the program.

“Today, as we mark the beginning of Children’s Hospice Week, I hope you will join me in shining a light on the dedicated and inspirational staff and volunteers and the lifeline services they provide for children and their families,” the Duchess said. “The work they do is extraordinary, and it really does make a world of difference.”