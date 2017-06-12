Duchess Catherine made a surprise visit to the hospital that treated the victims of the London Bridge attack

Duchess Catherine took the time to thank the staff at King’s College Hospital for their assistance in helping the victims of the London terror attack.

On Monday, the Duchess made a surprise visit to the hospital to speak with staff and victims of the June 3 attack. Forty-eight people were injured in the attack and eight were killed after three assailants drove into a crowd of pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed patrons at the nearby Borough Market. The attackers were shot on scene by police. Of the 48 injured, 14 were treated and released from King’s.





As the Duchess wandered the halls and met with the hospital’s team leaders, she told staffers, “What you do is remarkable.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s “Suits” co-star says that she is “so happy” with her beau, Prince Harry

HRH meets some of the incredible doctors, nurses and support staff who describe their experiences to The Duchess. pic.twitter.com/Su3dTrtKic — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2017

After meeting patients, HRH sits with Dr Tunnicliff who explains how important the psychological support offered to staff & patients is. pic.twitter.com/JZpvTenMIu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2017

As she left the hospital, Kate waved to bystanders who cheered as she walked to her car.

The Duchess says goodbye to the fantastic team @KingsCollegeNHS and thanks them for all their care & support for victims of the attack. pic.twitter.com/hH9qKum1p9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2017

Catherine isn’t the only royal to make a visit to a hospital following a tragedy. In May, Queen Elizabeth II surprised victims of the Manchester bombing outside of an Ariana Grande concert. The Queen was overheard telling some of the young people who were injured in the attack that “everyone is united.”

She also wished all of the victims a speedy recovery before meeting with doctors and nurses at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.