Duchess Catherine shared her struggles of motherhood and how “lonely” it really can be

Duchess Catherine is opening up about motherhood.

The royal mother, her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry have been opening up about their own struggles with mental health in an attempt to rid of the stigma of getting help and speaking up.

In a meeting at the Global Academy on Thursday, the mother of two talked openly about her feelings of isolation and loneliness she felt after giving birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“It is lonely at times, and you do feel quite isolated, but actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through,” she said to the group. “It is being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out to those around you.”





She took some time to applaud Prince Harry, who just admitted he struggled with his emotions after his mother’s death.

“We all felt there was very much a campaign to get everyone talking and have these conversations, [so] we’ve got to do the same […] he’s been brilliant,” she said.

“We’ve taken the lid off a boiling pan. It’s been simmering for a very long time, and everyone’s desperate for it to come out,” Prince William added to the discussion.

This week, William reached out to Lady Gaga and spoke candidly about the importance of speaking up.

“I feel like we are not hiding anymore. We are starting to talk,” Gaga said during their conversation over FaceTime. “And, that’s what we need to do really.”

“Absolutely. It’s time that everyone speaks up and really feels normal about mental health,” Prince William agreed.

(H/T E! News)