Duchess Catherine shows off her best curtsy for Queen Elizabeth II as the royal family celebrates Easter

She’s a pro!

On Easter Sunday, Duchess Catherine honored the queen with a polite and traditional curtsy.

The royal family, including the Duchess, husband Prince William, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, observed Easter Sunday at a church service with the Queen at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Prince Harry was noticeably absent from the celebration, as he was spotted earlier this week headed into his girlfriend Meghan Markle’s Toronto home. It is believed that he will be spending the holiday with Markle and her American family.

According to PEOPLE, the sight of Duchess Katherine curtsy and Prince William’s bow signifies the first time they had seen the queen that day.

Prince William and Duchess Kate’s two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were not seen at the Easter celebration, though we are looking forward to seeing them steal aunt Pippa Middleton’s spotlight at her upcoming May wedding.