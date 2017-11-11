Duchess Kate and her baby bump join Queen Elizabeth II at a service to honor fallen soldiers

On Saturday, Duchess Kate joined Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in honoring Britain’s fallen soldiers at the Festival of Remembrance, an annual musical tribute to the troops in London.

Unlike the previous year, the Duchess flew solo without Prince William, who was busy on official duty at a rugby match. His brother Prince Harry was also attending a different rugby match and couldn’t make it to the special event. Other members of the royal family, however, made appearances, including Prince Andrew, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The audience and the royals alike donned poppy emblems, which are a traditional symbol of tribute to those who have suffered in wars and military conflicts. Duchess Kate, who is expecting her third child, debuted another chic maternity look at the event, disguising her growing baby bump in a black silk velvet Catherine Walker & Co Caressa coat dress and pairing it with black pumps.

In addition to the Festival of Remembrance, the royal family of honored their fallen soldiers in many other ways this week. For instance, Prince Harry laid a small wooden cross at the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey on Thursday. Meanwhile, Prince William spoke at a gala dinner for veterans. On Sunday, the country will take part in the Sunday Remembrance service.

This year’s ceremony will see a big change from those in the past, as Queen Elizabeth II has declined to lay a wreath. Instead, she has passed the responsibility off to son and heir Prince Charles. She will instead stand with Prince Philip on the balcony to overlook the event.

