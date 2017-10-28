Duchess Kate reveals her Halloween plans, and they don’t involve trick-or-treating with her kids

Duchess Kate won’t be helping Prince George and Princess Charlotte dress up in Halloween costumes and go trick-or-treating this year, she revealed this week.

Instead, the royal will visit Lawn Tennis Association on Tuesday, where she’ll watch several on-court sessions, including a wheelchair tennis demonstration, and take part in the Tennis for Kids session, a program that teaches young children how to play and enjoy tennis.

During her visit, the Duchess of Cambridge will also meet with a group of children, including the United Kingdom’s top junior talents, and other members of the training team including coaches, nutritionists and physical therapists.





An avid tennis player herself, Duchess Kate became patron of the LTA last year after taking over the patronage from Queen Elizabeth II, who had served in the position for 63 years. In addition to loving to play the game, she is also a big fan of attending matches, especially Wimbledon, which was a family tradition growing up.

“It is such a quintessential part of English summer,” she recalled. “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That, for me, was my first memories.”

