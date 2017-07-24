Elton John shares the “incredible” attribute Prince Harry inherited from his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry is so much like his late mother.

In a new documentary about the life and legacy of Princess Diana, her good friend Elton John opens up about her activism and how Prince Harry is working to keep it alive.

“She had that incredible ability, which [Harry] kind of inherited, to make people feel at ease and make them feel that everything’s gonna be all right,” John says in the documentary, according to PEOPLE. “I haven’t experienced many people in my life who have that ability, but she could walk into a room of people and make them feel as if everything was great.”





Prince Harry and Sir Elton John talk about the impact of the late Princess of Wales' work reducing the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS. 'Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy' will air on @ITV at 9pm tonight. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:14am PDT

Diana worked tirelessly in her lifetime to help end the stigma around HIV and AIDS and encouraged others to get tested. Prince Harry has been doing similar work and took an HIV test with Rihanna last December to help end the stigma around getting tested. In March, he visited Leicestershire AIDS Support Service, the save service his mother visited 25 years ago.

“It was considered to be a gay disease,” John said of HIV and AIDS. “For someone who was within the royal family and who was a woman, and who was straight, to have someone care from the other side was an incredible gift.”

“Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy” premieres on HBO in the U.S. on July 24 at 10 p.m. and ITV at 9 p.m. in the U.K..