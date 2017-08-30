Grieving fans share their stories of the moment that they learned that Princess Diana died

There are few moments in history people can remember exactly where they were when they watched the news: the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the moon landing, the attacks on September 11 and the news of Princess Diana’s death.

Princess Diana passed away in a tragic car accident in Paris, France on August 31, 1997. Twenty years later, the world still remembers her life and her legacy.

Rare asked our readers to share their stories of where they were the moment they heard that Diana died. Here’s what they had to say:

The News Heard On Vacation



Shirley Porter, Ontario

During The Daily Commute Home From Work

Christi Armstrong, Meridian, Texas

“[I] Was at work and just driveing [sic] home from work and heard it on the radio!! i always admired LADY DI and was so sadden by her death!!! 20 yrs later it still saddens me.”

Drill Sergent Breaks The News At Basic Training

Dan Stewart, Texas

“Basic Training FT Benning GA. Drill sergeant Blount delivered the news to our platoon.”

While Getting Ready For The Work Day

Evelyn Turner, San Diego, California

“Getting ready to work and I heard the TV she passed away and I don’t have energy to go to work . I sat in my Sofa and cried and so upset . Very very sad . Can’t believe it . I’m always watching her in the news. and love her fashions . Even now I had her fashion book with me, love her so much . RIP. Princess Diana.”

RELATED: Mourners gather to remember Princess Diana as her sons honor her memory in a public event

In The Waiting Room Hospital

Robin Nelson Bailey

“

While Hanging Laundry To Dry

Shari Collyer Minter, Orlando, FL

“I [sic] the garage hanging up cheerleading skirts. Clipping the pleats to dry I thought, ‘So this is how her life ends.’ How sad 😢 😢 😢 😢.”

A Shock Just Before Bedtime

Heidi Shorey, Tucson, AZ

“I was in bed when my mom told me she had died. I didn’t stop crying for days. I still cry when I think of her being dead. 😓 😓 😓.”



The Huge Fan Who Still Misses Her

Diane Kleinau, Phoenix, AZ

“Catskills Montains in upstate NY. I was devastated upon learning of her passing. I was a huge fan & continue to be. She was a terrific woman & gave her all to the everything she ever did. She is still missed & adored.”