There’s a fascinating history behind Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite piece of jewelry

Queen Elizabeth II wears gloves so often, we rarely get a glimpse of her beautiful three-carat engagement ring.

But, according to Town & Country, it’s the British monarch’s favorite piece of jewelry — and the story behind it is so sweet.

Elizabeth announced her engagement to Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in July 1947. Philip proposed with a stunning ring that came in part from his mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg.

Knowing her son wanted to marry the heir to the British throne, Alice gifted Philip a tiara she was given on her own wedding day. Philip brought diamonds — one large center stone and 10 smaller ones — from the tiara to a London jeweler to be used in his now-wife’s ring. He also used additional diamonds from the tiara to make a bracelet for Elizabeth.

Per Town & Country, the diamonds date back to the end of Russia’s Romanov dynasty. Princess Alice was given the tiara by her distant relatives, Tsar Nicholas II and Tsarina Alexandra.

So, while it’s not quite as famous as Kate Middleton’s 12-carat sapphire engagement ring (which Prince Charles originally used to propose to Princess Diana), Elizabeth’s ring is still lovely and fascinating.

Did you know: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are third cousins through Queen Victoria and second cousins once removed through King Christian IX of Denmark.