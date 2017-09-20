This is what Pippa Middleton does to stay in amazing shape

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, always looks amazing. How does she manage to stay in such killer shape?

According to Business Insider, Middleton has been athletic all her life, playing sports as both a child and adult. She works out three to five days a week, combining cardio and strength training.

In the months before her May 2017 wedding, Middleton added Pilates to her exercise routine. She and her new husband, James Matthews, were even spotted running while on their honeymoon in Australia.

Middleton, 34, said she makes exercise a priority. “I grew up with the belief that good health is about moderation in all things, so I’ll be celebrating healthy living through exercise, a balanced diet and a little of the naughty stuff sprinkled in,” she said.