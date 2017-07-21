In honor of his fourth birthday, Prince George had a precious new portrait taken

Prince George will be celebrating his fourth birthday on Saturday. In anticipation of the little prince’s day, Kensington Palace has released a new portrait of George. E! Online reports that the photo was taken by Chris Jackson of Getty Images, who takes many photos for the royal family.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

The photo was taken in June at Kensington Palace. A spokesperson for the palace told E! News that the celebration will be held at the family’s home in Norfolk.

“He is such a happy little boy and certainly injects some fun into a photo shoot!” Jackson wrote of the prince and his big, adorable smile.