It looks like Meghan Markle will by Prince Harry’s side at Pippa Middleton’s wedding — but there’s a catch

Meghan Markle will be attending Pippa Middleton’s upcoming wedding on the arm of Prince Harry.

According to PEOPLE, Markle will not make an appearance at the church ceremony on May 20, but she will be in attendance for the post-wedding bash later in the evening.

A source told the magazine that “protocol prohibits unmarried and un-engaged partners to attend the event,” but partners will most likely be able to attend the less formal party after the ceremony.

Of course, being a guest at Middleton’s wedding just means that Markle and Harry are pretty serious. The prince recently flew out to spend Easter weekend with his girlfriend in Toronto and missed out on the royals’ tradition of attending services with the Queen at St. George’s chapel at Windsor castle.





Myka Meier, founder and creator of Beaumont Etiquette, said it should not be a surprise that Markle did not get an invitation to the actual ceremony, as Middleton intended to keep the invite list rather small.

“I would not be surprised if Prince Harry was not given a plus one, as the wedding guest list would have most likely been made in fall of last year when Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan was not as public,” Meier said. “I typically recommend if someone is married, engaged, considers themselves to have a serious significant other, or is traveling in for the wedding, they should receive a plus one. Pending how intimate Pippa wants to keep her wedding, she may very well follow the ‘no ring, no bring’ rule.”

Middleton’s wedding is expected to be a grand affair, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte serving as a pageboy and bridesmaid, respectively. Their parents, Prince William and Duchess Catherine, will also be in attendance. No word yet on Kate’s role in her little sister’s wedding.