Just a day after the Queen’s birthday, Rihanna shares incredible photoshopped pictures combining their looks

We’re not sure if “Bad Gal” Rihanna is celebrating the Queen’s birthday, or just sharing some incredible photoshopped photos, but we’re taken.
The pop star shared photos of herself Saturday of herself, with the Queen’s face photoshopped on top of hers.
Both Rihanna and the Queen are known for their fashion, though for many different reasons. Rihanna is known for her risqué and scandalous looks, while the Queen is known for her bright colors and matching hats and pea coats.
These photos are an epic collaboration of both.
Incredible.
