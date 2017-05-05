Kate Middleton gets down and dirty on a farm feeding sheep

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton showed a different side of herself this week while she visited the
Farms for City Children in Gloucestershire.
The farms are a charity that allow urban children to experience the beauty of nature and the outdoors. “It is an intense, ‘learning through doing’ experience of a different life – for children who may not know where their food comes from and have limited opportunities to explore the outside world,” the website
reads.
The Duchess visited school children from Vauxhall Primary School in London as they met farm animals, feed sheep and got to be more familiar with where their food comes from.
“Making new friends on the farm at Farms for City Children in Gloucestershire where pupils from inner city areas get to be farmers for a week,” the Kensington Royal Instagram
writes.
She fed the sheep, which provided perfect photo ops.
ARLINGHAM, GLOUCESTERSHIRE – MAY 03: The Duchess of Cambridge feeds “Stinky” the lamb surrounded by children from Vauxhall Primary school in London during a visit to a “Farms for Children” farm on May 3, 2017 in Arlingham, Gloucestershire. The Duchess of Cambridge visited Farms for City Children to see their work giving young people from inner cities the chance to spend a week on a real working farm. Her Royal Highness joined a school group of pupils and teachers as they mucked in around the farm, and met childrens author Michael Morpurgo and his wife Clare to learn more about the organisation they founded in 1976. The charity offers urban children from all over the country a unique opportunity to live and work together for a week at a time on a real farm in the heart of the countryside. It is an intense, learning through doing experience of a different life for children who may not know where their food comes from and have limited opportunities to explore the outside world. The organisation now has three working farms, where it welcomes around 3,200 children and 400 teachers a year. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton also made friends with the pigs at the farm, holding the board as she helps herd the pigs into the pen.
ARLINGHAM, GLOUCESTERSHIRE – MAY 03: The Duchess of Cambridge holds a pig board as she helps children from Vauxhall primary school in London herd a pig into a pen to be weighed during a visit to a “Farms for Children” farm on May 3, 2017 in Arlingham, Gloucestershire. The Duchess of Cambridge visited Farms for City Children to see their work giving young people from inner cities the chance to spend a week on a real working farm. Her Royal Highness joined a school group of pupils and teachers as they mucked in around the farm, and met childrens author Michael Morpurgo and his wife Clare to learn more about the organisation they founded in 1976. The charity offers urban children from all over the country a unique opportunity to live and work together for a week at a time on a real farm in the heart of the countryside. It is an intense, learning through doing experience of a different life for children who may not know where their food comes from and have limited opportunities to explore the outside world. The organisation now has three working farms, where it welcomes around 3,200 children and 400 teachers a year. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)