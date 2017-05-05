Kate Middleton gets down and dirty on a farm feeding sheep

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton showed a different side of herself this week while she visited the Farms for City Children in Gloucestershire.

The farms are a charity that allow urban children to experience the beauty of nature and the outdoors. “It is an intense, ‘learning through doing’ experience of a different life – for children who may not know where their food comes from and have limited opportunities to explore the outside world,” the website reads.

The Duchess visited school children from Vauxhall Primary School in London as they met farm animals, feed sheep and got to be more familiar with where their food comes from.





“Making new friends on the farm at Farms for City Children in Gloucestershire where pupils from inner city areas get to be farmers for a week,” the Kensington Royal Instagram writes.

She fed the sheep, which provided perfect photo ops.

Kate Middleton also made friends with the pigs at the farm, holding the board as she helps herd the pigs into the pen.