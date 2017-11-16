Menu
Duchess Kate reveals her husband had a hard time adjusting to parenthood
Prince Harry and Prince William will be making a special cameo appearance in the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” but it might be hard to recognize them.


According to E! News, the royal brothers filmed their cameo in May 2016 during a visit to the set. William and Harry are joined by guest stars Tom Hardy and singer Gary Barlow in the scene but all four will reportedly be in Stormtroopers costumes, making it hard to fans to figure out who is who.

Photo by Adrian Dennis-WPA Pool/Getty Images

“It’s the best of both worlds for me,” John Boyega said of the cameos.

At the time of the rumored cameo, a source dished to the publication that one of the brothers’ characters gets a little fresh with Daisy Ridley’s character.

“During what was meant to be a lunch break on the official schedule of the royal tour at Pinewood, they actually sneaked off to Wardrobe and were dressed up as Stormtroopers for a scene with Daisy [Ridley], John [Boyega] and Benicio [Del Toro],” a source said, adding that one of them “was required to pat Daisy’s bottom as he walked past her.”

“It was a great experience,” said Boyega. “It makes you feel like you’re a part of history in a sense.”

Photo by Adrian Dennis-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Daniel Craig reportedly made a cameo as a Stormtrooper in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The next installment in the “Star Wars” franchise premieres in theaters on Dec. 15.

Keep your eyes peeled for Prince Harry and Prince William in their major motion picture cameo Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
