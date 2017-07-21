Leave it to Princess Charlotte to make a tiny temper tantrum look adorable

The royal family has finally completed a five-day tour of Poland and Germany and are ready to head back to the U.K.

After finishing a tour of the Airbus training facilities — where the royal children got to tour a helicopter — the family was ready to leave Hamburg, Germany and head back home when a tiny princess crisis hit!

RELATED: Prince William and Duchess Catherine went head-to-head in an intense boating race while in Germany.





While on the tarmac, Princess Charlotte had a little temper tantrum right before they could board the plane. It’s not clear what the tantrum is about — maybe she just loved Germany too much — but Princess Kate stepped in to calm her down.

Kate, like her husband, employed the “squat and chat” to help calm Charlotte down.

Once she settled down, William helped Charlotte onto the plane. The young princess was finally calm enough to head home.

RELATED: The Duke and Duchess had a blast bonding and making some of Germany’s favorite treats together.