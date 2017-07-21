The Royal Family

Leave it to Princess Charlotte to make a tiny temper tantrum look adorable

The royal family has finally completed a five-day tour of Poland and Germany and are ready to head back to the U.K.

After finishing a tour of the Airbus training facilities — where the royal children got to tour a helicopter — the family was ready to leave Hamburg, Germany and head back home when a tiny princess crisis hit!

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While on the tarmac, Princess Charlotte had a little temper tantrum right before they could board the plane. It’s not clear what the tantrum is about — maybe she just loved Germany too much — but Princess Kate stepped in to calm her down.

Kate, like her husband, employed the “squat and chat” to help calm Charlotte down.

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Once she settled down, William helped Charlotte onto the plane. The young princess was finally calm enough to head home.

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

