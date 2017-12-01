Menu
twitter_kensington palace william santa Read this Next

Prince William hand delivered Prince George's Christmas wish list to Santa himself
Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already getting into their royal duties!

On Dec. 1, the newly engaged couple made their first royal appearance in Nottingham, about 125 miles north of London and were greeted by screaming fans in the town center.  In one video, a fan can be overheard asking the prince, “as a ginger” what it’s like to be with someone like Markle and Harry responded, “It’s great, isn’t it? Unbelievable!”


As the couple made their way through the crowd, Markle was handed bouquets of flowers from adoring fans. Markle and Harry’s first stop was Nottingham Contemporary, where they attended an exhibit in honor of World AIDS Day, a cause close to Prince Harry’s heart.

RELATED: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla couldn’t be more “delighted” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

PEOPLE reports that Buckingham Palace told reporters Tuesday during a press briefing that “looking forward to introducing Ms. Markle to a community that has become very special to him” before heading on their trip to Nottingham.

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The couple announced their engagement to the world on Nov. 27 with a statement from Kensington Palace on behalf of Prince Harry.

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty, The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace,” the statement read in part.

Markle and Harry are planning for a May 2018 wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry go on their first day of royal work together since the engagement news Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Tom Hanks has a warning for anyone who wants to work in movies: “There are predators absolutely everywhere”

Tom Hanks has a warning for anyone who wants to work in movies: “There are predators absolutely everywhere”

He risks his life every day, hoping he’ll make it home alive to see her again

He risks his life every day, hoping he’ll make it home alive to see her again

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an “Andy Griffith Show” fan favorite

The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an “Andy Griffith Show” fan favorite

Justin Timberlake is getting ready for the Super Bowl, and his take on the national anthem was everything

Justin Timberlake is getting ready for the Super Bowl, and his take on the national anthem was everything

Prince William hand delivered Prince George’s Christmas wish list to Santa himself
The Royal Family

Prince William hand delivered Prince George’s Christmas wish list to Santa himself

,
One person from Meghan Markle’s life doesn’t seem very excited about the royal engagement
Rare People

One person from Meghan Markle’s life doesn’t seem very excited about the royal engagement

,
USA Network breaks their silence on Meghan Markle’s “Suits” future following royal engagement news
The Royal Family

USA Network breaks their silence on Meghan Markle’s “Suits” future following royal engagement news

,
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla couldn’t be more “delighted” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The Royal Family

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla couldn’t be more “delighted” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

,
Advertisement