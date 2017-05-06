Meghan Markle cheers on Prince Harry at a charity polo match, the first public event they’ve attended together
The Royal Family

While competing in the charity polo match Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in England, Prince Harry was cheered on by girlfriend Meghan Markle, marking the first time they’ve attended a public event together. The royal was participating in the games to benefit his charities Sentebale and WellChild, and Markle was seen clapping on the sidelines.

The pair officially confirmed their relationship back in November. While they’ve been photographed together and have attended some private outings, including the wedding of Prince Harry’s good friend, this is the first time they’ve stepped out to a public event as a couple.


According to Kensington Palace, Harry and Prince William will continue to take part in polo matches over the summer to support their charities, something they’ve done every year since 2007. So far, they’ve raised over $13 million doing so.

Carlin Becker, Rare Staff | Posted on
