Meghan Markle cheers on Prince Harry at a charity polo match, the first public event they’ve attended together

While competing in the charity polo match Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in England, Prince Harry was cheered on by girlfriend Meghan Markle, marking the first time they’ve attended a public event together. The royal was participating in the games to benefit his charities Sentebale and WellChild, and Markle was seen clapping on the sidelines.

Meghan Markle Cheers on Prince Harry as He Rides Again at Charity Polo Match https://t.co/Zttm0GwDGn pic.twitter.com/2IDnmbOzPY — Alexis-Sydney Hunter (@TheWynterProj) May 6, 2017

RELATED: Prince Harry visited two terminally sick kids in the hospital and took some adorable photos

The pair officially confirmed their relationship back in November. While they’ve been photographed together and have attended some private outings, including the wedding of Prince Harry’s good friend, this is the first time they’ve stepped out to a public event as a couple.





According to Kensington Palace, Harry and Prince William will continue to take part in polo matches over the summer to support their charities, something they’ve done every year since 2007. So far, they’ve raised over $13 million doing so.

The Duke and Prince Harry will play in polo matches once again this summer to raise funds & awareness for charities they support as Patrons. pic.twitter.com/KjxqgJjKmP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2017

TRH have taken part in polo fixtures in support of their charities since 2007, raising over £10 million for charitable causes to date. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2017

RELATED: According to reports, Meghan Markle encouraged Prince Harry to speak out about his mental health issues