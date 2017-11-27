The moment royals fans have been waiting for finally came on Monday morning as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance together since announcing their engagement.





The couple walked hand in hand through Kensington Palace as the arrived for their photo call following the big announcement. In the video, the couple shared shy smiles as they posed for photographers outside.

RELATED: Ahead of her royal engagement, Meghan Markle revealed which celebrity wedding gown she loves the most

When asked how he was feeling, Prince Harry said he was “thrilled,” while Markle said she was “so happy.”

Harry teased the proposal details, telling reporters that he would share information later, but it was very romantic. Markle was beaming as she showed her sparkling engagement ring to the cameras. Harry and Markle then thanked reporters before turning to head off into the palace, walking arm in arm as the crowd cheered them on.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Kensington Palace made the official announcement that Harry had popped the question to the American actress.

Prince Charles released a statement shared on Kensington Palace’s official Instagram:

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty, The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

There is speculation that Harry may have used diamonds and a brooch once owned by the late Princess Diana to propose.

A source told E! News that Harry had the ring custom designed by Cleave and Company, jewelers to Queen Elizabeth II. The center stone is reportedly from Botswana, where the couple celebrated Markle’s 36th birthday this past summer, and has two outside stones that are from the personal collection of the late Princess Diana.

The couple plan to tie the knot in the spring.