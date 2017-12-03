Menu
As a child, Meghan Markle appeared on a Nickelodeon program and showed the poise she's known for today
She hasn’t even officially joined the royal family yet, but Meghan Markle is already setting fashion trends just like her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Duchess Kate.


In fact, a nearly $700 burgundy leather tote from Strathberry sold out mere hours after Markle was spotted carrying it on her first royal appearance with Prince Harry.

Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. It was announced on Monday that Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

“It’s just amazing for us, it really is the greatest,” a spokesperson for the Scottish brand said after the purse, which was running for $675, sold out.

At the time, the company, which was launched in 2013 by Leeanne Hundleby and her husband, Guy, had decided to send Markle a variety of handbags for the big appearance; however, they weren’t aware she had become engaged to Prince Harry yet.

“It was a fantastic surprise, and we are really excited. We’re suddenly incredibly busy,” the spokesperson added.

Meghan Markle, Britain’s Prince Harry’s fiancee, carries her handbag after visiting the Contemporary Centre for a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair in Nottingham, England , Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. It was announced on Monday that Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A close-up view of Meghan Markle’s handbag on her first official public engagement, en route to visiting the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at the Contemporary Centre in Nottingham, England, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

