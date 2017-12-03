She hasn’t even officially joined the royal family yet, but Meghan Markle is already setting fashion trends just like her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Duchess Kate.





In fact, a nearly $700 burgundy leather tote from Strathberry sold out mere hours after Markle was spotted carrying it on her first royal appearance with Prince Harry.

“It’s just amazing for us, it really is the greatest,” a spokesperson for the Scottish brand said after the purse, which was running for $675, sold out.

At the time, the company, which was launched in 2013 by Leeanne Hundleby and her husband, Guy, had decided to send Markle a variety of handbags for the big appearance; however, they weren’t aware she had become engaged to Prince Harry yet.

“It was a fantastic surprise, and we are really excited. We’re suddenly incredibly busy,” the spokesperson added.

