Numerous reports are pouring in with claims that Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital

Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has been hospitalized with an infection, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to The Telegraph and Sky News, Prince Philip, who is 96, was admitted to London’s King Edward VII Hospital late Tuesday as a “precautionary measure” to treat “an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.”

“Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Prince Charles “will accompany the queen to the State Opening,” where the queen will give a speech Wednesday, the statement continued. “Her Majesty is being kept informed and will attend Royal Ascot as planned this afternoon.”

Last month, the prince announced he would “no longer carry out public engagements” starting this fall.