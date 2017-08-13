One member of the royal family just gave his blessing to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship

Mike Tindall thinks Meghan Markle will fit right in in the royal family.

The former rugby player who wed Prince Harry’s cousin Zara in 2011 is the first member of the royal family to speak out about Markle’s relationship with Harry.

“It comes with a lot of history and the family that it is. It’s obviously nerve-racking,” he said to the Sunday People. “But she has been under enough scrutiny and pressure in her day-to-day life, so I’m sure she will get through it. She will be fine.”





Tindall was also born a “commoner” like Markle.

“As long as they are both happy, that’s all that you can ask for. She’ll do absolutely fine,” he said.

He also added that while he has not yet met the actress, he said, “It will be nice to meet her.”

Markle and Prince Harry headed off to vacation in Africa earlier this month to celebrate her 36th birthday, and sources dished that it was set to be a very romantic trip.

Tomorrow's front page: Besotted Prince Harry wraps an arm around girlfriend Meghan Markle on romantic holiday for her 36th birthday pic.twitter.com/kf6VBiGMog — The Sun (@TheSun) August 4, 2017

“Harry has been planning this holiday for a long time,” a source told The Sun. “He’s made the trip incredibly romantic. They’ll go on boats across the lake, walk in the bush at dawn and camp under the stars.”

The couple reportedly vacationed at the same place where Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton in 2010.

(H/T PEOPLE)