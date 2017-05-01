The Royal Family

People can’t stop comparing Princess Charlotte to one of her royal relatives after her new photo was released

It’s hard to deny that Princess Charlotte looks like her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal family released new photo of Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s daughter in honor of her second birthday this week, and people couldn’t help but notice she looks just like a young Queen Elizabeth II.

In the side by side comparison, it’s easy to see how closely they really do resemble each other. Both beauties have similarly shaped eyes and lovely light brown hair.

AP Images_Kensington Royal/Instagram

On May 2, Princess Charlotte will celebrate her 2nd birthday, and it was reported that her mother, Duchess Catherine, snapped the adorable new photo at their Norfolk home.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. 🎈,” Kensignton Royal wrote. “The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.”

She’s certainly growing up to be a beautiful little girl!

