Pippa Middleton and James Matthews travel down under for the second leg of their honeymoon

After spending the first part of their honeymoon having some fun in the sun in French Polynesia, newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews jetted off to Sydney, Australia for the second half of their first getaway as husband and wife.

First, the couple enjoyed a boat ride around the Sydney Harbour, taking in beautiful views of the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge. Then, they bravely scaled the bridge in the dark, climbing all 440 feet of the famous Australian landmark — a task that can take up to three and a half hours to complete. They also enjoyed a bite to eat at the romantic Cottage Point Inn.





**BREAKING** Newly wed Pippa Middleton & James Matthews spotted on Sydney Harbour. #Sydney #7News pic.twitter.com/LUgLntfZ5c — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) May 31, 2017

Mrs Matthews wore a £464 Kate Spade dress and black espadrilles Spanish lab in Sydney @TelegraphNews #PippaMiddleton #PippasWedding pic.twitter.com/fhpaTOedrV — Kelly Mathews (@allthingsregal) May 31, 2017

Pippa Middleton & James Matthews enjoying a night climb of the world famous Sydney Harbour Bridge pic.twitter.com/nzkOqG7Wa8 — Middleton Maven (@MiddletonMaven) May 31, 2017

Middleton and Matthews are reportedly staying at the Park Hyatt Hotel, a five-star luxury hotel that is currently the central attraction of the 23-day festival called Vivid Sydney.

“They looked very happy and affectionate towards each other,” a source who spotted the couple walking about the city told E! News.

The newlyweds married at St. Mark’s Church in England earlier this month in a beautiful but intimate ceremony followed by a reception near Middleton’s childhood home.

