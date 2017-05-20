Pippa Middleton is officially a married woman after tying the knot with fiancee James Matthews

Congratulations are in order for Mr. and Mrs. Matthews!

Pippa Middleton said “I do” to fiancee and hedge fund manager James Matthews Saturday during a beautiful wedding ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, nearby where she and sister Kate grew up. After the ceremony, the bride and groom made their debut as husband and wife as they left the church.

“The church bells at St. Marks’s Church began to peal. They are man and wife!” a source confirmed to E! News





Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte served in the wedding party, as did Duchess Kate. Prince William and Prince Harry were also in attendance. Middleton wore a beautiful, custom lace dress, while Matthews donned pinstriped pants, a light blue vest, and a long, black blazer.

“The kids looked absolutely gorgeous and really well-behaved,” Leanne Fox told PEOPLE. “It was lovely to see them. We got to see the little ones coming out. Isla got to see Prince George, which was amazing. The dress looked beautiful with a lovely long veil.”

Middleton and Matthews started dating in 2012, broke up briefly, and got back together in 2015. Last July, Matthews proposed, and the two were engaged. Now, they’re officially husband and wife!

