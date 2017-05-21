Pippa Middleton’s “something old” was a beautiful tribute to her big sister Kate

There’s nothing like a sister’s love.

Pippa Middleton wed her longtime love James Matthews on May 20, and adhering to tradition, she wore “something old” on her big day. The little sister of Duchess Catherine wore the same gorgeous earrings she wore to Kate’s 2011 wedding to Prince William.

According to PEOPLE, the pear shaped diamond earrings were designed by Robinson Pelham and were made for Pippa ahead of her sister’s wedding. Her diamond art deco inspired engagement ring was also designed by Pelham and she complemented it with a simple gold band as a nod to her sister, who has a similarly designed wedding band. British royal brides have reportedly been wearing gold bands for nearly 100 years.





RELATED: Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception was so exclusive, guests needed a secret password to get into the party

After the ceremony, the new Mr. and Mrs. made their exit in a vintage car, much like the Duke and Duchess.

Guests danced the night away at a reception following the nuptials in a glass palace built in the Middleton family back yard. According to sources, guests were required photo ID and a secret password in order to attend the reception.