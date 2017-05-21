Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception was so exclusive, guests needed a secret password to get into the party

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews post-nuptials bash sounded like quite the party!

According to E! News, after they were announced man and wife, guests of Middleton and Matthews reportedly got their party on in an ultra-exclusive reception.

At the Middleton family home, male guests were offered fresh white shirts if they wanted to change and had to provide photo IDs and secret passwords in order to get into the party. Each password was reportedly unique to every guest, and they were decided on three months before the wedding.

Sources claim that guests were treated to by an acrobatic performance by Supermarine Spitfire, and the first dance didn’t start until around 10 p.m. A Beatles sing-along reportedly broke out during Best Man Spencer Matthews’ speech.

E! News reports that “the whole night was running behind schedule.”

Sounds like one heck of a party!