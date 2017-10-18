The Royal Family

Kate Middleton in jeggings? The pregnant duchess: She’s just like us!

She may be pregnant with her third child, but that isn’t stopping Kate Middleton from embracing her identity as a style icon.

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a lovely patterned dress as she took a spin with Paddington Bear at London’s Paddington station to promote the movie “Paddington 2.”

For her latest outing, she opted for a more casual look. Kate accompanied Princes William and Harry to the Coach Core graduation ceremony in London. She sported jeggings and block-heel ankle boots for the event. A Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini blazer over a black turtleneck completed the elegant outfit.


We loved seeing the duchess in jeggings — it goes to show that she’s still just like us!

The third royal baby is due in April 2018.

